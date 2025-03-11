Back to overview
Valaris jack-up reaches Angola to start new drilling job

Valaris jack-up reaches Angola to start new drilling job

March 11, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

A jack-up rig owned by offshore drilling contractor Valaris has reached its destination in Angola after traveling from the United States for over a month.

Valaris 144; Source: Valaris

The Valaris 144 rig recently reached Angola to start its new drilling contract, thus ending its journey from the U.S., Valaris said on March 10, 2025. After completing a project at the Kiewit Shipyard in Corpus Christi, Texas, the rig departed North America in late January.

“This achievement is a testament to strong teamwork and collaboration. We appreciate the efforts of all teams involved in making this a success, including those onboard and supporting them from shore. Your hard work and commitment are truly valued,” noted Bud Baylis, Rig Manager.

In the summer of 2024, a one-well contract was secured for Valaris 144 offshore Angola, which is expected to take around 45 days, starting in Q1 2025, in advance of a previously disclosed 13-well contract for the rig with the same operator. The estimated total contract value is around $8.5 million.

Last week, BP confirmed the completion of drilling operations at the El Fayoum-5 gas discovery well in the North Alexandria concession offshore Egypt. The well was drilled using the Valaris DS-12 drillship.

