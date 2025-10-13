Valaris 144 jackup
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Valaris rig spuds Angola’s inaugural non-associated gas development for Azule

Valaris rig spuds Angola’s inaugural non-associated gas development for Azule

Exploration & Production
October 13, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Azule Energy, a joint venture between two energy majors, Italy’s Eni and the UK’s BP, has started drilling the first well in what is said to be Angola’s first non-associated gas development using a rig from the fleet of offshore drilling contractor Valaris.

Valaris 144 jackup; Source: Azule Energy via LinkedIn

Azule disclosed having spudded QUI-Q-GP01, the first well of the New Gas Consortium (NGC) project, using the jack-up rig Valaris V-144. The operator notes that this marks a major milestone in the development of NGC, reinforcing its commitment to advancing Angola’s energy future.

When the project’s final investment decision (FID) was announced in 2022, Eni shared that the project includes two offshore wellhead platforms, an onshore gas processing plant, and a connection to the Angola LNG plant for the marketing of condensates and gas via LNG cargoes.

That same year, Saipem secured the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for activities connected to the Quiluma and Maboqueiro (Q&M) field development project.

At the start of 2025, the Italian major welcomed the jacket for the Quiluma platform at the project site. This was followed by loading out the topside in Ambriz yard to sail away to Quiluma in February.

The Quiluma and Maboqueiro shallow waters fields will be the sources of non-associated gas for NGC Phase 1, with additional potential related to gas from Blocks 2, 3, and 15/14 areas. The first gas is expected in the first half of 2026.

NGC partners are Cabinda Gulf Oil Company Limited (CABGOC), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron, Sonangol Pesquisa e Produção (Sonangol P&P), Azule Energy Exploration (Angola) Limited (Azule LTD), and TotalEnergies EP Angola Développement Gaz.

The 2010-built Valaris 144 is an LT Super 116-E jack-up rig that can accommodate 120 people and has a maximum drilling depth of 35,000 feet.

Last May, it was reported that Valaris had secured a 13-well contract with an undisclosed client for this rig, estimated to last between 730 and 770 days. After setting off from the U.S. at the start of the year, the rig reached its destination in Angola in March.

OE logo

Power Your Brand With Offshore Energy ⤵️

Take the spotlight and anchor your brand in the heart of the offshore world!

Join us for bigger impact and amplify your presence in the heart of the offshore energy community!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles