Value Maritime inks first CCS review and approval for 4 new boxships

November 3, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Dutch maritime technology company Value Maritime has signed its first CO2 capture and storage (CCS) review and approval for four newbuild container vessels with the US-based classification society the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

The agreement was signed in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, last week.

Earlier this year, ABS granted approval in principle (AiP) to Value Maritime for the carbon capture system onboard seagoing vessels.

The AIP confirmed that the system was compliant with ABS’s rules for building and classing marine vessels and their requirements for onboard carbon capture and storage.

“Now our CCS technology has been approved by ABS, our client’s newbuild vessels will be capable of capturing up to 40% CO2 emissions, with the potential of exceeding 80% in the future,” Value Maritime said in a LinkedIn update.

In 2021, the Dutch company developed what it claims to be the world’s first onboard CCS for the maritime industry. The solution was first installed on board Nordica, a 2011-built 1,040 TEU containership owned by the Netherlands-based shipping company Visser Shipping and operated by Singapore’s X-Press Feeders.