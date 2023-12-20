Van Oord installs all Baltic Eagle inter-array cables

December 20, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

Van Oord has completed the installation of all foundations and inter-array cables at Iberdrola’s Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm in the German sector of the Baltic Sea.

The heavy-lift installation vessel Svanen installed the final monopile in September and the company has now put all the transition pieces (TPs) in place. The TPs were installed in two campaigns with Van Oord utilising Spliethoff’s Brouwersgracht and Jumbo’s Fairplayer vessels to perform the work.

Furthermore, Van Oord, using its cable-laying vessel Nexus, has also completed the installation of the inter-array cables that started in October.

The company’s remotely-operated trencher Dig-It buried the inter-array cables to the required depth and the termination and testing works on the inter-array cables are now in full swing, and are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

The Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm will comprise 50 Vestas 9.5 MW wind turbines, installed on monopile foundations, and will be linked to the German high-voltage grid via the Ostwind 2 grid connection.

Scheduled to be fully operational by the end of 2024, the 476 MW wind farm will supply approximately 475,000 households with renewable energy while reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 800,000 tonnes per year.