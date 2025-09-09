VARD cuts steel for Taiwan-bound subsea construction vessel
Back to overview
Home Subsea VARD cuts steel for Taiwan-bound subsea construction vessel

VARD cuts steel for Taiwan-bound subsea construction vessel

Vessels
September 9, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s VARD has cut the first steel for an offshore subsea construction vessel (OSCV) it is building for Taiwan-based Dong Fang Offshore (DFO).

Source: VARD via LinkedIn

The 121.3-meter-long vessel of VARD 3 39 design is said to be a highly versatile platform designed and equipped for subsea operation duties, offshore wind operations & maintenance (O&M) activities, as well as cable installation and repair scopes.

According to VARD, the vessel is the first of its kind built in Brăila, Romania, and also the first newbuild OSCV for DFO.

Related Article

The hull will be constructed in Brăila, with final outfitting, commissioning, and delivery at Vard Søviknes, Norway, scheduled for the second quarter of 2027. The vessel will sport Brunvoll’s extensive propulsion and manoeuvring system and will accommodate up to 130 personnel.

The design of the OSCV is focused on the environmental footprint with an efficient machinery and propulsion set-up for high station-keeping capabilities, including battery hybrid propulsion, VARD said.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles