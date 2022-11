VIDEO: Hydrogen Perspectives Wednesday at OEEC2022

November 30, 2022, by cocokossmann

In the Hydrogen Perspectives session of today, Lise van der Plank, Amber Peters and Abel van Beest, three members of hydrogen-focused student teams, will share and discuss their latest developments in green mobility. Take a look at the TU Delft Hydro Motion Team who develops foiling hydrogen-powered boats, Green Team Twente who are working on one of the most fuel-efficient hydrogen cars and Forze Hydrogen Racing who builds hydrogen-powered race cars.