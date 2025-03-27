Back to overview
Home Green Marine NIM-led project to develop ‘world’s first’ liquid hydrogen-powered general cargo ship

NIM-led project to develop ‘world’s first’ liquid hydrogen-powered general cargo ship

Business Developments & Projects
March 27, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Led by the Dutch Innovation Company (NIM) and supported by the Dutch government, a new project has been launched to develop the “world’s first” zero-emission general cargo ship powered by liquid hydrogen.

Courtesy of NIM

Named the H2ESTIA Project, the initiative is supported by a consortium of maritime and technology firms, TNO, MARIN, the University of Twente, Cryovat, EnginX, Encontech, classification society RINA, and the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.

Specifically, the H2ESTIA Project aims to design, construct, and demonstrate a hydrogen-powered cargo vessel that will operate in the North Sea and beyond, transporting bulk goods and eliminating harmful emissions. Van Dam Shipping, a family-run short-sea and inland shipping player, will manage the ship.

As explained, the project, adopting an integrated approach to hydrogen-powered propulsion, intends to equip the vessel with a newly designed cryogenic hydrogen storage and bunkering system, enabling safe handling and storage of liquid hydrogen at extremely low temperatures.

Primary propulsion will be provided by a hydrogen fuel cell system together with batteries. In addition, the ship will incorporate wind-assisted propulsion and waste heat recovery solutions to reduce hydrogen consumption and enhance energy efficiency.

Digital twin technology will also be used to create a virtual model of the ship, allowing for real-time monitoring, operational optimization, and enhanced safety measures, NIM revealed.

Through the H2ESTIA Project, the partners intend to demonstrate technological readiness and economic viability, ensuring such vessels can be commercially deployed. They also plan to address challenges such as the certification of hydrogen systems, risk management, and crew training, “paving the way for the safe integration of hydrogen technology into maritime operations”.

According to Sander Roosjen, CTO at NIM, H2ESTIA is a flagship project for commercial shipping. “By integrating hydrogen technology with digital innovation, we are proving that zero-emission shipping is not just a vision—it is an achievable reality,” Roosjen said.

Jan van Dam, CEO of Van Dam Shipping, added: “Parallel to the H2ESTIA Project, we are working on securing the supply, as well as the necessary bunkering and logistics. This is a combined effort, as a single ship alone does not generate sufficient demand. Collaboration at this stage is what transforms our ambitions into reality.”

In 2024, NIM joined forces with Swiss high-tech firm EH Group to advance the development and standardization of hydrogen fuel cell drive trains tailored for the maritime industry.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles