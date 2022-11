November 30, 2022, by cocokossmann

Jeroen Wooning is Relationship Manager and Fundraiser at the KNRM. The Royal Dutch Rescue Society (KNRM) rescues and helps anyone in distress on the water, free of charge. They are an independent organisation with its own funding, maintained by donations, gifts and bequests. KNRM provides assistance 24/7 and in all circumstances. They will tell you all about it in this session.