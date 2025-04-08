Seaturns opens fundraising round to scale wave energy technology

Prototype of Seaturns at Sainte Anne Portzic
Business & Finance
April 8, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

French wave energy developer Seaturns has launched a fundraising campaign to support the scale-up of its wave power generation technology, following several years of research, development, and testing.

Source: Seaturns

According to Seaturns, the fundraising will first open on April 22 with 24-hour priority access for shareholders of Team for the Planet (TFTP), a climate-focused investment initiative. The campaign will be accessible to the general public starting April 23.

“After years of R&D and testing, our wave power generation technology reaches a decisive turning point: the transition to real scale,” the company stated.

Seaturns is targeting investors who want to support the energy transition through innovation in marine renewables. The company emphasizes a potential financial return while aligning the investment with sustainability goals.

A live presentation of the fundraising campaign will be held on April 16 from 13:00 to 14:00 in the presence of the founding teams, TFTP, and the keenest platform. 

In February, Seaturns completed sea trials of its wave energy technology at the IFREMER test site in Brest, France, moving a step closer to commercialization. The company is now gearing up for full-scale testing in 2025.

