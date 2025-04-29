Back to overview
Home Green Marine Vitol rolls out FuelEU Maritime-compliant co-processed VLSFO

Business Developments & Projects
April 29, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Vitol Bunkers, a wholly-owned bunker arm of energy and commodities company Vitol, has launched new FuelEU Maritime-compliant co-processed bunkering fuel.

Illustration only; Archive. Courtesy of Vitol

The company is producing the fuel at the refinery in Fujairah and will market the product in multiple locations, with Vitol’s Elandra Falcon being the first vessel to bunker the fuel at Fujairah.

As explained, the co-processed fuel conforms to RMG380 very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) grade and has the same chemical composition and quality as conventional fuel, which eliminates the need for additional permissions or special clauses in charter party agreements.

With the co-processing certified under the ISCC-EU scheme, the carbon intensity of the sustainable element of the fuel is said to be in line with used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME), and delivers a 70+% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity (GHGi) against the fossil-based alternative.

Vitol noted that the monitoring of lower GHG intensity fuels for compliance with FuelEU Maritime regulations is done in conjunction with DNV’s Emissions Connect product, where co-processed and other sustainable fuels consumption is monitored for ultimate verification in 2026.

Helge Hermundsgård, Head of Sales for Emission Connect at DNV, said: “DNV is pleased to support Vitol in addressing the compliance challenges of FuelEU Maritime through our Emissions Connect solution.

“Purpose-built to meet the regulatory complexities and help customers reduce the associated business risks, Emissions Connect allows owners, managers and charterers to consistently monitor and manage their emissions data from voyage to fleet, easily integrate data streams from data providers and quickly generate and share the required emissions statements. This ensures that maritime stakeholders like Vitol can prepare with confidence for the regulatory demands and commercial opportunities ahead.”

Ian Butler, Head of Energy Transition for Shipping at Vitol, added: “With the recent introduction of FuelEU Maritime, we are excited to expand our range of compliant fuels for customers, adding co-processed VLSFO to our current range of biofuel blends up to B100. As regulatory complexity increases, we continue to innovate – bringing products to market that help our customers comply in the most efficient and convenient way for them.”

Introduced as part of the European Commission’s Fit for 55 package, FuelEU Maritime entered into force on January 1, 2025, mandating a progressive reduction in the GHG intensity of energy used on board ships, with specific targets set for the coming decades: at least a 2% reduction by 2024, increasing to 6% by 2030, and reaching at least 80% by 2050.

The regulation was envisioned as a ‘clear’ framework with the aim of cutting down on these emissions via mandatory requirements for ships over 5,000 gross tonnage calling at EU ports, regardless of the vessel’s flag.

Aside from the emission reduction provisions, the regulation also includes:

  • special incentives for renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBO) with high decarbonization potential;
  • an exclusion of fossil fuels from the regulation’s certification process;
  • an obligation for passenger ships and containers to use on-shore power supply for all electricity needs while moored in major EU ports;
  • a voluntary pooling mechanism, under which ships will be allowed to pool their compliance balance with one or more other ships;
  • temporary exceptions for outermost regions, small islands, and areas reliant on connectivity;
  • revenues from penalties to fund maritime decarbonization projects, with enhanced transparency.

