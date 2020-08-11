Vopak offering simultaneous LNG bunkering service in Rotterdam

August 11, 2020, by Mirza Duran

Dutch independent storage tank firm Vopak has started offering simultaneous LNG bunkering service at its Europoort terminal in the port of Rotterdam.

Image: Vopak

Vessels calling at the Europoort terminal can now get LNG fuel from bunkering barges simultaneously while loading or discharging.

“This eliminates the shifting time and reduces expenses for LNG-powered vessels for their bunkering,” Vopak said on Tuesday.

Vopak is also a shareholder in the Gate import terminal in the port which is the hub for all Rotterdam LNG bunkering operations.

The port of Rotterdam is a strong supporter of LNG as a bunker fuel and has developed one of the world’s biggest LNG fueling chains.

It announced last year in July first simultaneous operation in Europe with a vessel owned by CMA CGM’s unit Containerships.

The Containerships Nord bunkered Shell-supplied LNG at the RST terminal at Prins Willem Alexanderhaven while transshipping containers at the same time.

The operation paved the way for a follow-up by Containerships Polar, Nord’s sister ship, and now both vessels bunker LNG in the same manner while in Rotterdam.

Besides new developments, the Dutch port recently announced a continued rise in bunkering sales as more LNG-powered vessels keep on coming to the port.

The port’s LNG bunkering sales increased more than three times to 58,522 cbm in the second quarter from 14,000 cbm recorded in April-June 2019.

In the first half of this year, Rotterdam LNG bunkering sales reached some 93,712 cbm, overtaking the entire 2019 sales of 71,555 cbm.