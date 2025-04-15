Wallenius
Wallenius Wilhelmsen taps Svitzer’s carbon insetting solution to cut emissions

Collaboration
April 15, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Danish towage and marine services provider Svitzer has signed a contract related to its proprietary carbon insetting solution with Norwegian shipping and logistics player Wallenius Wilhelmsen in a joint bid to slash emissions across ‘key’ markets.

Credit: Svitzer

As informed, under the terms of the agreement, Svitzer’s EcoTow solution—said to decarbonize harbour towage by replacing marine gas oil (MGO) with numerous types of very low-carbon biofuels— would be implemented for tugboat operations in ‘vital’ markets such as Australia, the United Kingdom and Scandinavia.

More specifically, it was explained that by applying the mass balance principle, Svitzer would use biofuels across its network and deposit the resulting carbon dioxide (CO2) savings in its emissions ledger, which would then be allocated to Wallenius Wilhelmsen. This is projected to enable the company to ‘significantly’ cut down on harmful pollutant emissions related to towage services.

In fact, according to Svitzer, its carbon insetting solution has thus far shown the potential to lead to a 100% reduction of carbon dioxide.

At the same time, the new partnership is anticipated to lend a helping hand to Svitzer’s own decarbonization targets, i.e., enabling the company to drive forward its ambition to slash Scope 3 emissions across its global operations.

“This collaboration demonstrates the importance of partnerships in our decarbonization efforts. Working with a like-minded partner like Svitzer gives us a reliable path to reduce emissions beyond our direct operations,” Ove Moring, Senior Manager Supplier Contracting & Equipment, Wallenius Wilhelmsen, remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, Sven Muchardt, Key Customer Manager at Svitzer, further highlighted: “We are excited to partner with Wallenius Wilhelmsen on this initiative to help address the shared challenges of decarbonization. This agreement strengthens our collaboration while supporting both companies’ strategic goals.”

To remind, the EcoTow solution made its Australian debut in early January 2025 when Svitzer signed a contract with Höegh Autoliners, a Norway-headquartered provider of ocean transportation services in the roll-on, roll-off (RoRo) segment.

Back then, it was unveiled that the solution would service the latter’s 200-meter-long Höegh Aurora, hailed as the biggest and most eco-friendly car carrier in the world. According to Höegh Autoliners, the move is particularly important given that towage ranks among the highest sources of carbon emissions within Australian port activities.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

