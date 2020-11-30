Wärtsilä bags tech order for Finnline’s hybrid ferries duo
The Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to supply its technologies for two Finnlines ferries being built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) in China.
The two Superstar vessels will operate between Finland and Sweden across the Baltic Sea.
They will feature Wärtsilä 46F main engines, thrusters, and a state-of-the-art electric package. This includes a hybrid shaft generator system comprising a fully integrated Multidrive capable of driving the shaft generators in both directions as motors and/or generators.
The package also includes the thruster control system, and the energy management system for performance optimization. This will enable the vessels to operate free of emissions on either batteries or shore power while in port.
The 230 meters long ferries will be capable of carrying approximately 1,100 passengers and will have 5,100 lane meters for rolling freight.
The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in spring 2022, and the vessels are expected to enter operational service in 2023.
