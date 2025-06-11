Back to overview
Home Propulsion Wärtsilä hybrid propulsion for Vertom’s pink MPP quartet

Wärtsilä hybrid propulsion for Vertom’s pink MPP quartet

Vessels
June 11, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä will has been contracted to supply an integrated hybrid propulsion solution for four new 10,700 dwt geared tween decker vessels being built for Dutch ship owner Vertom Group.

Courtesy of Wärtsilä

The four pink-colored multipurpose vessels were ordered from India’s Chowgule shipyard in November 2024. They are slated for delivery in 2027 and 2028.

Once delivered, the vessels will be deployed on the Europe Caribbean Line (ECL), in partnership with Vertraco Shipping, also part of Vertom Group.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Combining the Wärtsilä 25 medium-speed 4-stroke engine with a hybrid propulsion drive train with PTO/PTI/PTH, the package is designed to optimize vessel propulsion efficiency, while enabling sailing modes on batteries without using combustion power, the technology company explained.

The 10,700 dwt series complements Vertom’s ongoing fleet renewal program and commitment to sustainable shipping.

“After the success of the diesel-electric propulsion concept in the short-sea sector, Vertom has once again embraced the challenge, this time for vessels with a transatlantic sailing profile. The Vertom 10,700 design … integrates … innovation with an economically viable approach, with a strong focus on reducing the carbon footprint. We are grateful for the collaboration and support from Wärtsilä, who are committed to contributing to this project,” Thomas van Meerkerk, who is responsible for Business Development & Innovation at Vertom, commented.

The full scope of Wärtsilä’s supply includes the Wärtsilä 25 engine, NOx reducer, gearbox, controllable pitch propeller (CPP), transverse thruster, and the Wärtsilä ProTouch remote propulsion control system.

Through the combined optimisation of the propeller, power supply and hull, these vessels will be able to achieve high efficiency and enhanced performance. In addition, all four vessels will be equipped with Wärtsilä EcoControl, which will further enhance the vessel power and propulsion system to balance the most efficient fuel consumption. By considering the vessel’s draught and other external conditions, this will be made possible by a smart control system that seeks and combines the optimal propeller pitch and engine loading automatically upon activation.

“This combination of solutions represents the latest advances in marine technology, offering both performance and environmental benefits. It underscores our commitment to decarbonising shipping operations and significantly increasing efficiencies, while at the same time lowering operating costs,” Luuk Hijlkema, Senior Sales Manager for Benelux, Wärtsilä Marine, said.

The vessels have been designed by Groot Ship Design and are under construction in India. The project is also supported by Eekels Technology as the specialist for e-power & drive systems and as the dedicated system integrator. The Wärtsilä and Eekels Technology scope was integrated into the final design, with the combined team working together on the integration and further optimization of the performance of the vessels.

“Intensive collaboration between Groot Ship Design, Eekels Technology and Wärtsilä results in an optimal propulsion design and system integration,” Ulco Hoekstra, Manager Sales & Business Development, Eekels Technology, emphasized.

In related news, Vertom recently took delivery of its eighth 7,250 dwt diesel-electric multipurpose dry cargo ship, the MV Vertom Joyce. The latest LABRAX series unit, which was constructed by Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, joined its owner’s fleet on May 28, 2025.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Featuring a length of 118.6 meters and a beam of 14.30 meters, Vertom Joyce belongs to a series of twelve newbuildings described as having been designed to “set new benchmarks” for sustainability as well as efficiency in the maritime transportation industry.

Read more:

Related news

List of highlighted news articles