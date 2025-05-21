Installation of foundation system offshore
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy WATCH: Another milestone crossed off Congolese FLNG project’s pre-startup list

WATCH: Another milestone crossed off Congolese FLNG project’s pre-startup list

Business Developments & Projects
May 21, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

France’s marine contractor GEOCEAN has completed another step required to put in place a mooring system for a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit to be deployed off the coast of Congo, Africa.

Casing installation; Source: GEOCEAN

The FLNG mooring system for Eni’s Congo LNG project in the Marine XII block has passed a new milestone with the deployment of the drilling guide template and performance of diving operations to ensure alignment and safety in what is described as a highly complex offshore environment.

This step follows the mobilization of the jack-up barge (JUB) La Sianna in March 2025. The barge was elevated and stabilized to create an optimal working platform.

Now, the 57-meter-long casing weighing 167 tonnes was transported to the location using the Topaz Faye platform supply vessel (PSV). The casing was then upended and inserted into the drilling template.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Youtube.

This will enable the French player to move forward with the next steps: drilling and installation of the first anchor pile. Once three anchor piles are installed, the mooring system’s foundation will be ready, guaranteeing the stability of the FLNG unit.

The Congo LNG project started exporting natural gas in February 2024 using FLNG Tango, a unit with 0.6 million tons per annum (mtpa) capacity. The project, currently producing 1 billion cubic meters (cbm) per year of LNG, is envisioned to unlock the gas resources of the Marine XII project with the installation of two FLNG units at the Nenè and Litchendjili fields.

The second phase of the project, which entails another FLNG unit under construction, is scheduled to start at the end of 2025. This is expected to boost annual production to 4.5 billion cbm.

In March 2025, Eni struck a deal to offload 25% of its 65% participating interest in the Congo LNG project to Vitol. According to Eni, this is in line with its strategy aimed at optimizing upstream activities by rebalancing its portfolio.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles