WATCH: Island Drilling rig getting ready for coil tubing ops in UK waters

July 21, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Offshore rig owner Island Drilling has revealed a video of its semi-submersible rig, which is preparing for coil tubing operations while on contract with Dana Petroleum in the UK.

Island Innovator rig; Source: Island Drilling

Earlier this year, Island Drilling’s Island Innovator rig won a contract extension with Dana Petroleum for work in the UK, which was scheduled to start in April 2023. This optional well is part of the second contract inked with Dana Petroleum in the UK, which was announced in October 2022 for three firm wells.

As explained at the time, the firm work was estimated at 80 days and the optional part at 30 days with the total contract value estimated at $30 million. The first deal with Dana Petroleum was awarded in late October 2021 and completed in July 2022.

Once the rig completes its job with Dana Petroleum, it will embark on its assignment with Trident Energy to carry out a drilling campaign offshore Equatorial Guinea. This work is scheduled to start in September/October 2023.

The 2012-built Island Innovator rig is a sixth-generation semi-submersible drilling, well intervention and completion unit of GM4000 WI enhanced design.