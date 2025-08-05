Back to overview
Home Subsea WATCH: Malaysia and Sarawak’s first purpose-built MPSV makes a splash

WATCH: Malaysia and Sarawak’s first purpose-built MPSV makes a splash

Vessels
August 5, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Malaysian offshore support vessel (OSV) provider Nam Cheong Group has unveiled what it says is Malaysia and Sarawak’s first purpose-built multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV), set to be deployed in the oil & gas, renewable energy and telecommunication sectors.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Youtube.

According to the company, the advanced design of the SKG 520 vessel incorporates provisions for five distinct, custom fit-for-purpose configurations, including geotech drilling rig, subsea ROV deployment, air diving deployment, survey equipment, as well as walk-to-work gangway.

The vessel’s concept is based on the conversion of the SK Eonik vessel, which is currently deployed in Japan for a project under a two-plus-two-year charter.

“The SKG 520 is a testament to Nam Cheong Group’s unwavering commitment to engineering excellence and our proactive approach in addressing the evolving demands of the global energy landscape,” said Leong Seng Keat, Group CEO of Nam Cheong Group.

“As Sarawak positions itself as a leader in the green hydrogen economy and offshore renewables, the SKG 520 stands ready as a versatile, purpose-built asset, proudly owned by a Malaysian and Sarawakian company, to support these critical developments both locally and internationally.”

The SKG 520 is scheduled for a formal naming ceremony in August.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles