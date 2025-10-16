Back to overview
Home Subsea WATCH: NKT Eleonora gets first taste of water

WATCH: NKT Eleonora gets first taste of water

Project & Tenders
October 16, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

NKT’s cable-laying vessel (CLV) NKT Eleonora has entered the water for the first time following the launch of its aftship, set to be connected to the foreship at a separate location.

Source: NKT (Screenshot)

The official keel laying took place on January 15 at one of VARD’s facilities in Romania, some two months after the first steel for the vessel was cut.

It was reported today, October 16, that the aftship of the hull was launched at VARD’s shipyard in Braila and will be towed to the VARD shipyard in Tulcea, where it will be connected to the foreship and superstructure currently under construction.

NKT Eleonora enters the water

Watch video

NKT Eleonora will be able to run on both methanol and HVO/marine diesel oil and will feature Wärtsilä 32 methanol engines. Wärtsilä is also supplying the front tunnel and azimuth thruster, NOV REMACUT the cable lay system, cranes and mission equipment, and ABB will deliver its Onboard DC Grid power distribution system.

The 176.5-meter-long CLV was designed by Salt Ship Design. Equipped with three turntables, it will offer a cable-laying capacity of 23,000 tonnes.

OE logo

Power Your Brand With Offshore Energy ⤵️

Take the spotlight and anchor your brand in the heart of the offshore world!

Join us for bigger impact and amplify your presence in the heart of the offshore energy community!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles