Waterborne Technology Platform welcomes 100th member

August 6, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

The Waterborne Technology Platform has expanded its membership by welcoming its 100th partner – Maritime & Logistics Innovation Denmark (MARLOG).

MARLOG is Denmark’s official cluster organisation for the maritime and logistics sectors, representing 113 companies, knowledge institutions and organizations from the full value chain including shipowners, shipyards, equipment suppliers, ship designers, service companies, ports and logistic companies among others.

By joining Waterborne Technology Platform, MARLOG aims to contribute to the European maritime transition to green technologies and digitalization.

“Joining the Waterborne Technology Platform gives us an opportunity to strengthen the Danish maritime innovation agenda, through European collaboration and partnerships,” CEO of MARLOG, Sverre V. Lenbroch commented.

“In addition, the expansion of our membership shows the commitment of the sector to develop and deploy solutions for societal challenges. Although the sector is often branded as somewhat old- fashioned and not able to move forward, what we experience today is a full commitment of the sector to transform into a sustainable future,” the Chairman of the Waterborne Technology Platform, Henk Prins added.

Recently, the platform welcomed another member, the UK-based environmental consulting company Ricardo.

The platform has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a co-programmed partnership with the European Commission to accelerate the transformation of waterborne transport.