Wavepiston secures €900K investment for wave energy expansion

Wavepiston has secured a €900,000 investment from two professional investors through The Blue Line, a Dutch joint venture company.
Business & Finance
March 14, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Danish wave energy firm Wavepiston has secured a €900,000 investment from two professional investors through The Blue Line, a Dutch joint venture (JV) company.

Source: Wavepiston

The Blue Line is backed by Connect the Drops, a Dutch investment fund focused on the water sector, and Unknown Group, a venture capital firm investing in the energy transition.

The funding will support technological advancements, real-world system validation, and strategic partnerships to accelerate market entry.

“Innovation and sustainability go hand in hand,” said Jan Otto Ooms, Founder of Connect the Drops. 

“By harnessing wave energy to produce clean drinking water, we take a significant step toward a future where renewable energy and water security come together.”

The investment round was facilitated by Ronald Beuk and Generous Minds. 

“Wavepiston is a unique game-changer bringing wave energy to the world. We are pleased to have onboarded The Blue Line as an impact-focused strategic investor,” Beuk added.

In December 2024, Wavepiston unveiled the conclusion of its Wave Energy in Barbados (WEB) project, completing a six-month pre-feasibility study conducted in collaboration with Export Barbados (BIDC), an agency of the Barbados Government.

In March the same year, Wavepiston and BIDC started exploring the deployment of wave energy farms offshore Barbados.

