Weco's team working on Kaizen 2.0 wave energy device
Home Marine Energy Weco completes first full assembly of its upgraded wave energy device

Weco completes first full assembly of its upgraded wave energy device

September 16, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

The Hague-based Wave Energy Collective (Weco) has completed the first full assembly of its Kaizen 2.0 wave energy device and carried out dry tests of the power take-off unit and control system at Holland Shipyards Group.

Weco's team working on Kaizen 2.0 wave energy device. Source: Weco

“Last week we successfully performed our first full assembly of the new Kaizen 2.0 and dry-tested our power take-off unit and control system at Holland Shipyards Group. With some small upgrades and a fresh paint job in the coming weeks Kaizen 2.0 will soon be ready for its first offshore installation,” Weco said.

The company noted that the device will undergo its first offshore installation in the coming period.

“As autumn is rolling in and waves start to get bigger, we are excited for the upcoming steps in validating the system,” Weco added.

The Kaizen 2.0 device is said to follow the company’s earlier prototype and is expected to incorporate multiple design improvements. 

In July, Weco entered the building phase of its upgraded wave energy converter (WEC), Kaizen 2.0, together with Holland Shipyards Group.

