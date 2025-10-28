Safety-first approach halts Weco’s wave energy device North Sea deployment

Back to overview
October 28, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

The Hague-based Wave Energy Collective’s (Weco) Kaizen 2.0 wave energy prototype underwent testing in the North Sea last week, marking an important phase in the company’s ongoing development process.

Source: Weco

According to the team, preparations for the test were thorough, with favorable weather conditions, approved procedures, and all hardware ready for deployment. However, the installation was halted after a procedural deviation led to a mechanical issue.

“During installation, a deviation from the intended procedure led to a snap load on a connection not designed to absorb it. Putting safety first, we made the decision to halt the installation and return both the team and the device to shore,” the company stated.

Despite the setback, Weco said that the test provided valuable data and operational lessons.

“Although the test didn’t go exactly as planned, the day was a success in many ways. It provided new insights and highlighted areas for improvement in our installation procedures and to the device itself. These, along with other upgrades, will be implemented in the coming month as we prepare for the next test. This is the value of incremental steps and actually going out there!”

The company emphasized that transparency and field experience are vital in developing robust and reliable wave energy systems.

“At Weco, we believe that transparency about challenges is essential to developing new technology. Every setback brings us closer to a reliable, robust wave energy converter.”

The Kaizen 2.0 device is said to follow the company’s earlier prototype and is expected to incorporate multiple design improvements. 

In September, Weco completed the first full assembly of its Kaizen 2.0 wave energy device and carried out dry tests of the power take-off unit and control system at Holland Shipyards Group.

