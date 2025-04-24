Back to overview
First 3,800 dwt diesel-electric ship officially joins Wilson's fleet

First 3,800 dwt diesel-electric ship officially joins Wilson’s fleet

Vessels
April 24, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian shipping company Wilson ASA has welcomed the first newbuild 3,800 dwt diesel-electric cargo ship to its fleet.

Courtesy of Wilson

The newbuild, Wilson ECO I, was constructed at Udupi Cochin Shipyard in India and delivered on April 23 as the first of 14 vessels in Wilson’s new ECO series. The launching ceremony took place on December 16, 2024.

Wilson ECO I was designed by Dutch company Conoship International and built according to the CIP3800 design, which emphasizes energy efficiency, operational flexibility, and environmental performance.

Equipped with diesel-electric propulsion and prepared for a wind-assisted system, the vessel is said to score 30% below the IMO’s required EEDI for 2025, resulting in “significant reductions” in estimated greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per transported cargo unit.

Wilson ordered the initial six units in the ECO series back in June 2023, with an option for eight more diesel-electric cargo vessels, which was executed in the summer of 2024.

Eight 6,300 dwt future-proof vessels will also be built with a focus on environmental benefits, flexibility, and efficiency, with delivery expected to be completed by 2028.

In the recent news, the Norwegian shipping player deployed its bulk carrier retrofitted with wind-assisted propulsion for compatriot aluminum producer Hydro.

The 2012-built ship Wilson Eyde was retrofitted with VentoFoils, vertical aircraft wings that convert wind into forward thrust of the ship, from Econowind in a bid to support Wilson’s target to cut emissions and deliver more energy-efficient solutions for its customers.

Following the retrofit, Wilson Eyde began service with its first call at Hydro’s production facility in Årdal on April 14 and now operates on a regular schedule.

