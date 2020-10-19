WIND opens new cable warehouse

October 19, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

Dutch cable logistics company WIND has opened a new European warehouse and operational office.

WIND opened the new warehouse and office last week at its cable storage yard in Velsen Noord, the Netherlands.

The new warehouse will be used to store accessories and equipment for the repair of inter-array and export cables.

The facility will function as the company’s central European warehouse for all cable-related accessories, from where it will distribute parts to European wind farms.

At the end of last year, WIND announced it is setting up a new cable accessories warehouse at its main cable storage yard.