WIND opens new cable warehouse
Dutch cable logistics company WIND has opened a new European warehouse and operational office.
WIND opened the new warehouse and office last week at its cable storage yard in Velsen Noord, the Netherlands.
The new warehouse will be used to store accessories and equipment for the repair of inter-array and export cables.
The facility will function as the company’s central European warehouse for all cable-related accessories, from where it will distribute parts to European wind farms.
At the end of last year, WIND announced it is setting up a new cable accessories warehouse at its main cable storage yard.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 19 days ago
Hellenic Cables wins largest-ever inter-array contract
Hellenic Cables has secured a contract with DEME Offshore to supply the inter-array cables and acces...Posted: 19 days ago
-
Posted: 6 days ago
TenneT pre-qualifying for Hollandse Kust West Beta subsea cable tender
TenneT has invited applications to qualify for a tender that will be launched in February 2021, when...Posted: 6 days ago
-
Posted: 15 days ago
American offshore wind pioneer to undergo cable repairs
National Grid and Ørsted have begun mobilizing teams that will work on replacing limited segments of...Posted: 15 days ago
-
Posted: 25 days ago
Smulders, ENGIE start working on Hollande Kust Noord offshore substation
The joint venture between ENGIE Solutions and Iemants, a subsidiary of Smulders, has cut the first s...Posted: 25 days ago