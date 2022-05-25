WIND to store cables for TenneT

May 25, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

The Netherlands-based subsea cable specialist WIND has signed a framework agreement with TenneT for the provision of cable transfers and storage for spare export cables.

The scope of the contract includes the supply of cable storage equipment, execution of cable transfers, and management and storage of spare export cables for TenneT’s Dutch and German offshore grid connection systems.

The first cable for the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind project will arrive at WIND before the end of the second quarter of this year.

According to the company, for the foreseeable future, further spare cables will be stored at WIND’s cable storage and repair yard in Velsen Noord, Netherlands.

“This framework agreement cements our partnership with TenneT for the coming years. Their trust allows us to guarantee the flexibility in cable requirements they need to continue vastly developing the offshore wind farm landscape in Europe,” WIND CEO, Tom Nooij, said.

Hollandse Kust Noord is located 18.5 kilometers off the west coast, near the town of Egmond aan Zee.

The 759 MW wind farm will feature 69 Siemens Gamesa 11 MW turbines set to be fully operational in 2023.

