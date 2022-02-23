WinGD to upskill crews for the ‘vessels of tomorrow’

February 23, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Swiss based marine engine technology developer WinGD has expanded its global training network through a partnership with DCS Power in Singapore to deliver training for optimizing engine performance and preparing crews for the fuels of the future.

Photo: WinGD

The new training partnership, which was commemorated on 22 February, will combine the skills and expertise of WinGD with those of machinery specialist DCS, further enhancing the global training network for the engine developer.

Strategically located in Singapore, one of the busiest ports in the world, this partnership offers optimal convenience for WinGD’s expanding customer base in the region.

Preparing crews for the new future-fuel ready vessels will be delivered through a variety of both virtual and classroom-based training courses. The training will cover the full portfolio of engines, as well as the operational aspects of the future fuel landscape, prioritizing safety and engine optimization.

A full mission engine room simulator (FMS) equipped with WinGD’s virtual-reality engine room Xpert is a key feature of the training program, to allow the crew to train as a team for responding to real-life emergency scenarios involving the engine itself and all engine room systems.

“The complexity of the marine engine and its sub systems are increasing with the introduction of multi-fuel systems. For optimal operation and engine maintenance, crews need to be familiar with the machinery and the modalities associated with the fuels of the future,” Rudolf Holtbecker, WinGD Director of Operations, commented.

“The emphasis on improving vessel efficiency with reduced fuel consumption will ensure that priority is given for reducing the emissions footprint.”

“More than ever before, crew need to be equipped with the essential skills and confidence to be prepared for sailing on both new and existing vessels,” Volkmar Galke, WinGD Director of Sales, said.

“The addition of our new training partnership in Singapore positions us in one of the biggest global shipping hubs in the world, offering our customers confidence and convenience as we equip their crew with the skills they need to operate the vessels of the future.”

WinGD operates four training centers located in Winterthur, Switzerland; Busan, Korea; Shanghai, China; and Athens, Greece. Authorized, third-party training partners are also located in Szczecin, Poland; Subic Bay, Philippines; and in Mumbai, India.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: