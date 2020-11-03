Wisdom Marine orders LPG carrier in Japan

November 3, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Taiwanese shipping company Wisdom Marine Lines has decided to expand its fleet with a new liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier.

On 30 October 2020, the company’s board of directors approved the order of a 5,000 cbm vessel.

As informed, the LPG carrier will be built by Murakami Hide Shipbuilding in Japan.

Wisdom Marine will pay JPY 1.88 billion ($17.9 million) for the newbuild.

Earlier this year, the shipping company embarked upon a cash-raising mission with an aim to collect $63.8 million. Wisdom said it would use the funds for planned ship acquisitions.

Wisdom Marine’s fleet comprises more than 130 vessels, with the majority of them being bulkers. The company owns one LPG carrier, Joseph Wisdom, built at Murakami Hide in 2018.