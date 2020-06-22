Wisdom Marine looking to raise $63 million for ship acquisitions
- Business & Finance
Taiwanese shipping company Wisdom Marine has embarked upon a cash-raising mission targeting to collect $63.8 million.
Under the proposal, approved by its Board of Directors, the company plans to sell 63,808 shares at $1,000 per share.
The company said it intends to use the cash injection to acquire new ships. Further details on the fleet expansion plans are yet to be released.
Wisdom Marine Lines ordered two 37,000 DWT bulk carriers in December 2019 from Japanese shipyards, resuming fleet renewal efforts that saw the company order construction of two 82,300 dwt bulk carriers at Tsuenishi Zhoushan Shipbuilding earlier that year.
Since the beginning of 2020, the Taiwanese shipowner has taken delivery of five newbuildings, all marked as eco-ships, including two fitted with scrubbers.
The most recent delivery took place last week when MV Bunun Miracle. a 37,600 DWT eco-ship, built by Imabari Shipbuilding from Japan, joined Wisdom’s fleet.
The company has 134 ships in the current fleet and 14 newbuildings on order slated for delivery in 2020 and 2021, according to its website data.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 5 months ago
Wisdom Marine Accepts Delivery of Another Ultramax
Wisdom Marine Lines has taken delivery of Amis Treasure, a 61,000 dwt bulker newbuild, from DACKS. ...Posted: 5 months ago
-
Posted: 6 months ago
Wisdom Marine Orders Bulker at Onomichi Dockyard
Wisdom Marine Lines is continuing with its fleet renewal program as it ordered another bulker. ...Posted: 6 months ago
-
Posted: 6 months ago
Kawasaki Delivers Bulker Amis Star to Wisdom Marine
Wisdom Marine has further two 61,000 dwt units on order from Kawasaki. ...Posted: 6 months ago
-
Posted: 7 months ago
Wisdom Marine to Order Bulker Pair in China
Wisdom Marine has reportedly revealed plans to order two 82,300 dwt bulk carriers in China. ...Posted: 7 months ago