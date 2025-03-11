Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel WasteFuel and ITC advance green methanol project in Türkiye

WasteFuel and ITC advance green methanol project in Türkiye

Business Developments & Projects
March 11, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

WasteFuel, a U.S.-based bioenergy company, and ITC, a Turkish integrated waste management company, have partnered to commence the front-end engineering design (FEED) on a green methanol biorefinery in Ankara, Türkiye.

Courtesy of WasteFuel

The biorefinery, which would adjoin ITC’s existing integrated waste management facility, would utilize biogas derived from anaerobic digestion and landfill gas collection, WasteFuel revealed, adding that once operational, its green methanol will be intended for use as a low-carbon fuel for the maritime market. A final investment decision (FID) is expected in early 2026.

David Trench, CEO of WasteFuel, commented: “WasteFuel is proud to partner with ITC in Ankara, strengthening our global portfolio of green fuel projects. Green methanol will be crucial for near-term decarbonization of the shipping industry, and this project will help meet this growing global demand.”

Johan Fritz, Global Project Director at WasteFuel, stated: “The strong fundamentals of this project—ITC’s operational excellence in Ankara, a cost-effective build utilizing proven technology and proprietary processes, and ongoing support from Turkish government representatives—position this next stage for success.”

Yavuz Kantur, General Manager of ITC, remarked: “Since our founding, ITC has been passionate about identifying innovative applications for municipal waste treatment that have a positive impact on the communities we serve. This project is a demonstration of this mindset. We are proud to join the Ankara municipality and WasteFuel in celebrating this milestone.”

It is understood that the maritime industry is undergoing a generational shift towards cleaner and more sustainable operations. WasteFuel noted that the use of green methanol as a marine fuel can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 90%, enabling sea freight companies to expand their low-carbon shipping solutions and comply with regulations intended to reduce the industry’s emissions.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles