Premium
With multiple upcoming deals in the bag, sea of opportunities for Transocean’s rig fleet still ‘robust’
Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has expanded its contract backlog with multiple new deals during the second quarter of 2023. This added fuel to the rig owner’s expectations of getting its hands on even higher day rates for its fleet of rigs while upping its fleet utilisation level, thanks to a boom in the offshore drilling market, which is spurring the rise in rig demand.
Popular
Monthly subscription
€ 6,50/ month
Features
- Pay monthly
- Monthly cancellable
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Starter Trial
€ 0free for 4 weeks
Features
- Unlimited access for 4 weeks
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Popular
Monthly subscription
€ 6,50/ month
Features
- Pay monthly
- Monthly cancellable
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Yearly subscription
€ 66/ year
Save 15%
Features
- Pay yearly
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Already a member? Log in to MyNavingo
Checking permission...