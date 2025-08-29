West Vela drillship; Source: Seadrill
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy WoodMac deems recent US oil find as Gulf of America’s biggest discovery in eight years

WoodMac deems recent US oil find as Gulf of America’s biggest discovery in eight years

Exploration & Production
August 29, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

In the aftermath of a recent black gold discovery in the Gulf of America (GoA), formerly the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GoM), Wood Mackenzie, an energy intelligence group, has provided its take on the significance of the new oil find, describing it as the region’s biggest discovery since 2017.

West Vela drillship; Source: Seadrill

According to Wood Mackenzie’s Jessica Ciosek, Senior Manager of Energy Research, and James Blackwood, Research Analyst of Upstream, Talos Energy’s Daenerys discovery in the Walker Ridge area is the most material Gulf of America/Mexico oil find since Shell’s Whale in 2017.

Talos is the operator (27% working interest) with partners: Shell Offshore (22.5%), Red Willow (22.5%), Houston Energy (10%), Cathexis (9%), and HEQ II Daenerys (9%). Taking into account the provisions within the Trump administration’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act,’ the energy market intelligence provider is convinced that Talos’s latest oil find could lead to more discoveries.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

With its preliminary prospect valuation showing that peak production has the potential to hit 65,000 barrels per day, WoodMac points out that this oil find signifies a strategic shift for Talos, which previously focused on lower-risk infrastructure-led exploration (ILX) projects.

Related Article

Wood Mackenzie believes there is a potential for a tie-back to the Oxy-operated Heidelberg field or a new hub. The Daenerys exploration well in the Walker Ridge blocks 106, 107, 150, and 151 was drilled to a total vertical depth of 33,228 feet with Seadrill’s West Vela deepwater drillship approximately 12 days ahead of schedule and under budget.

As the energy intelligence group sees Daenerys as a confirmation of the Subsalt Miocene trend’s westward extension into an area that previously only held Paleogene-aged fields, it is convinced that it may increase competition in the Walker Ridge section during the latest lease sale, which is scheduled for December 2025.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

While Daenerys could generate over 50 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) net proved reserves, the U.S. energy player has two more promising exploration prospects, Enterprise and Hershey, each with pre-drill estimates exceeding 100 mmboe, which indicates a shift into the high-impact exploration arena.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles