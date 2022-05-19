Woodside awards another Scarborough contract

May 19, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Australian energy giant Woodside, as the operator for and on behalf of the Scarborough Joint Venture, has awarded ABL Group with a contract to provide marine warranty services (MWS) for the Scarborough Project offshore Western Australia.

The development consists of up to 13 subsea wells drilled over the life of the Scarborough field and the installation of a semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU) which provides gas processing including gas separation, dehydration and compression.

A new pipeline, approximately 430 kilometers long, will transport dry gas from the FPU to the onshore Pluto LNG facility.

ABL’s Australian operation will provide MWS support throughout the construction, transportation & installation (T&I) operations phases across the complete project including the FPU, SURF, mooring system and the export trunkline packages.

Operations for which MWS approval will be provided will take place in Australia, China and other South-East Asian and European locations.

The work is targeted to commence in Q2 2022 and is expected to end in Q1 2025.

“This is a major project for the Australian energy industry and a large MWS project for us at ABL. We are really pleased to be working with Woodside on this landmark project,” said Nathan Atkinson, ABL project manager.

The Scarborough offshore gas project is located in the North Carnarvon Basin, approximately 375 kilometers off the coast of Western Australia. The field is estimated to contain 11.1 trillion cubic feet of dry gas.

The final investment decision for the project was made on 22 November 2021.

At the beginning of April, Woodside received key primary approvals from the Commonwealth-Western Australian Joint Authority to support the execution of the Scarborough Project. The joint venture received an offer for the pipeline license to construct and operate the Scarborough pipeline in Commonwealth waters.

