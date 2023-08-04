World’s largest LNG bunkering vessel refuels first VLCC in milestone operation

August 4, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

The world’s largest LNG bunkering ship Hai Yang Shi You 301 (Offshore Oil 301) has completed its first ship-to-ship bunkering operation involving a very large crude carrier (VLCC) at the anchorage of Guangzhou Port.

Hai Yang Shi You 301; Image credit: CANSI/GSI

The 8.5-hour operation saw Offshore Oil 301 provide the 320,000-ton dual-fuel tanker Maran Dione with approximately 6,500 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas.

The refueling allows the tanker to achieve uninterrupted voyages spanning more than 10,000 nautical miles, covering the round-trip journey from Guangzhou to Europe.

The operation marks China’s debut in anchorage bunkering for very large oil tankers, a process that demands a more complex operational environment and heightened safety management requirements when compared to traditional dock bunkering.

Anchorage bunkering can be more challenging as ships are subject to tidal and weather conditions, requiring careful coordination and maneuvering between the bunkering vessel and the ship being fueled.

The 30,000 cbm Offshore Oil 301 is the first LNG transportation and bunkering ship independently designed, built, and operated by China.

The bunkering vessel was delivered to China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) in November 2022 following a conversion project at China State Shipbuilding Corporation’s subsidiary Guangzhou Shipbuilding International (GSI). The vessel has been described as the world’s largest LNG bunker vessel based on its capacity.

CNOOC is China’s largest and the world’s second-largest LNG importer. The company has been investing heavily in the development of the LNG bunkering infrastructure and now disposes of three international LNG bunkering centers and thirteen ship LNG refueling stations.

Its first LNG bunkering operation was completed in February this year when Offshore Oil 301) refueled CMA CGM’s 23,000TEU dual-fuel container ship CMA CGM Concorde at Yantian Port, Shenzhen.

In recent years, the global market for LNG-powered transport ships has seen rapid growth in response to the need for emission reduction in the shipping industry. The appeal of LNG lies in its status as a low-carbon fossil fuel, enabling zero emissions of sulfur oxides, a 90% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions, and a 25% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions when compared to traditional marine fuel oil.

Additionally, it offers a considerable 30% reduction in annual fuel costs, making it a highly sought-after solution, particularly for large-capacity and long-distance international ocean-going vessels. Consequently, the demand for liquefied natural gas bunkering for such ships has fueled the vibrant development of the LNG ship bunkering industry on a global scale.

With global LNG demand predicted to exceed 10 million tons by 2025 and 30-45 million tons by 2030, China is accelerating the construction of international ship LNG filling centers in key ports like Tianjin, Xiamen, and Hainan during the “14th Five-Year Plan.”

These efforts are aimed at enhancing the inland river LNG filling chain and promoting regional LNG fuel applications.