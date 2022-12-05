World’s largest LPG/Midsize gas carriers to feature Wärtsilä’s equipment

December 5, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has been selected to provide cargo handling and fuel supply systems for Exmar LPG’s two LPG/Midsize gas carrier vessels.

Photo: Wärtsilä

As explained, the 46,000 cbm ships, dubbed the world’s largest LPG/Midsize gas carriers, are being built at South Korean shipyard Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD). The ships are being built for Exmar LPG, a joint venture between maritime and offshore solutions provider Exmar and Seapeak, formerly known as Teekay LNG Partners.

In October this year, as one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of liquefied gas carriers, Seapeak announced its intentions to acquire Danish shipping company Evergas for $700 million.

The two vessels are scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 respectively.

Under the deal signed with HMD, Exmar saihas an option for two additional vessels of 46,000 cbm slated for delivery in 2025. These ships have the option to be delivered with ammonia dual-fuel propulsion.

Wärtsilä recently supplied a similar scope of solutions for a series of Exmar vessels built at the Jiangnan shipyard in China.

“There is increasing demand for efficient and well-designed gas carriers and these two vessels are designed to the latest standards,” said Jae Woon Kim, Senior Engineer, Project Planning Department, Hyundai Mipo.

“The equipment selected has also to be the latest and most advanced technology, and we are pleased to have Wärtsilä as the supplier for the cargo handling and fuel supply systems.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled to be delivered to the yard in the latter part of 2023.