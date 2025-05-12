FPSO Agogo; Source: Yinson Production
Yinson Production's FPSO with carbon reduction kit ticks pit stop off its list as voyage to Angola continues

Yinson Production’s FPSO with carbon reduction kit ticks pit stop off its list as voyage to Angola continues

Business Developments & Projects
May 12, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Malaysia’s Yinson Production, a subsidiary of Kuala Lumpur-based energy infrastructure and technology company Yinson, has confirmed a brief stopover in Namibia, following which its floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel, sporting carbon capture technology to decarbonize operations, is slated to reach Angolan waters in mid-May 2025.

FPSO Agogo; Source: Yinson Production

While disclosing the FPSO Agogo’s scheduled technical stop at Walvis Bay in Namibia on May 8, 2025, as part of the unit’s voyage to Angola, the firm explained that the stopover was part of planned logistics to replenish stores and facilitate crew changes.

With a production capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day, the vessel is equipped with carbon-reduction technologies, including what is said to be the industry’s first pilot post-combustion carbon capture system on an FPSO.

Built and operated by Yinson Production for Azule Energy, the FPSO Agogo is slated to begin operations in the second half of 2025 at the Agogo Integrated West Hub development project in Block 15/06 offshore Angola under a 15-year firm charter with the option to extend for another five years and a total contract value of up to approximately $5.3 billion.

Commenting on the FPSO’s journey, Per Dyberg, Project Director of Yinson Production, remarked: “We’re proud to have the Agogo FPSO pass through Walvis Bay, a vital hub on Africa’s west coast.

“The successful transit of Agogo is a testament to our teams’ coordination and commitment, and it reflects the international scale and technical complexity of modern energy projects in the region. The vessel’s presence in Walvis Bay reflects the growing role of African ports in enabling large-scale energy infrastructure projects.”

FPSO Agogo; Source: Yinson Production

The FPSO Agogo comes with a closed flare system, hydrocarbon blanketing, combined cycle technology, automated process controls, and all-electric drives, which is perceived to align with Yinson Production’s goal of being carbon neutral by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050, as the carbon-reducing technologies onboard the FPSO are expected to slash carbon emissions.

The Agogo Integrated West Hub project plans to develop two discoveries in Block 15/06, Agogo and Ndungu. This deepwater greenfield development is located around 20 kilometers west of the FPSO N’Goma (West Hub), which has been active since November 2014. 

As it believes that carbon capture and storage (CCS) will play an important role in achieving energy transition goals, Yinson Production, which boosted its decarbonization toolbox by acquiring the Norway-based Stella Maris CCS business, made a strategic investment in Ionada, acknowledging the potential its carbon capture technology holds as a tool to decarbonize FPSO operations.

