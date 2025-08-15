ZEUS on the move: Wheels up to turn stranded gas reserves into sustainable energy sources

Illustration of ZEUS project; Source: MISC
Transition
August 15, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Four players – MISC, Petronas, Aker Solutions (AKSO), and Clean Energy Systems (CES) – have laid the groundwork for a demo front-end engineering and design (FEED) process to pave the way for the development of the Zero Emission Power Station (ZEUS) project for both onshore and offshore deployment, envisioned to transform stranded gas reserves into zero-emission power generation.

The four companies formalized the ZEUS demo FEED agreement on June 17, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur to demonstrate the project’s ability to generate dispatchable, zero-emission power using high-CO2 natural gas streams.

Zahid Osman, President & Group CEO of MISC, commented: “The ZEUS project demonstrates how we are putting our #deliveringProgress mission into action, harnessing innovation to deliver more energy with less emissions. By integrating cutting-edge carbon capture technology with adaptable maritime solutions, we are not just advancing sustainable power generation but also unlocking new possibilities for stranded gas resources.

“The signing marks a progressive step forward for the team and exemplifies how partnerships can turn bold ideas into impactful solutions. MISC is proud to collaborate and leverage our maritime expertise to advance this technology for offshore deployment, supporting both Malaysia’s and the world’s transition to a lower-carbon future.”

Upon validation, the project, which is seen as a breakthrough in zero-emission power generation that leverages high-pressure oxyfuel-based thermal technology with integrated CO2 capture, may be scaled up for both onshore and offshore deployment, including floating power applications.

Izwan Ismail, Vice President of Group Technology & Commercialisation, underlined: “ZEUS represents more than a technology demonstration — it is a bold statement of Petronas’ unwavering commitment to a low-emission, sustainable future. Beyond its technical capabilities, ZEUS fosters innovation ecosystems and expedites the delivery of sustainable solutions, awakening possibilities for our upstream business.”

The testing segment will be done in Malaysia to validate the system’s feasibility, with the FEED phase setting the stage for a final investment decision (FID) on the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) part in 2026.

Mark McGough, CEO of Clean Energy Systems, emphasized: “The ZEUS project is another validation of the unique enabling capabilities of CES’ rocket-engine based technology, which can be fueled by a wide range of gases. Our proprietary platelet burner technology has been developed and extensively tested for the past two decades, and now CES is excited to bring these new oxy-combustion products to benefit the oil & gas market.”

The partners share a clear ambition to deliver sustainable and affordable zero-emission power solutions that support the global energy transition. The ZEUS demo FEED is designed to replicate the thermodynamic conditions of a full-scale commercial plant, minimizing redesign efforts for future scale-up.

Jo Kjetil Krabbe, Executive Vice President of Power Solutions at Aker Solutions, emphasized: “We look forward to turning proven components into an integrated system that works at scale, and with zero emissions.

“Aker Solutions’ role is to ensure that the design is technically robust, that interfaces are well managed, and that the system can be built and operated reliably. Together with Petronas Research and MISC Berhad, we’re taking an important step toward making ZEUS ready for deployment in demanding operational environments.”

