ZIM, Alibaba seal strategic cooperation deal

October 19, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Container shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and e-commerce and technology group Alibaba have entered into a broad strategic cooperation agreement for the direct purchase of sea freight.

Under the agreement, ZIM provides sea freight and services through a direct interface with Alibaba.com’s logistics platform.

Illustration. Image Courtesy: Kees Torn/Flickr under CC BY-SA 2.0 license.

As informed, the cooperation, in force since earlier this year, has improved the visualization process of Alibaba.com’s logistics platform and has proven beneficial for Alibaba.com stakeholders. ZIM’s network of lines provides global logistics delivery services for Alibaba’s sellers.

The duo is now evaluating options to expand their cooperation.

“We are proud of this first cooperation with Alibaba.com, which is part and parcel of our … strategic vision. We see it as a great opportunity and a mutually beneficial arrangement… It’s an important step for ZIM, expanding digital services for e-commerce customers as well as small and medium enterprises,” Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO, commented.

“Alibaba.com aims to build a global logistics network jointly with ZIM and other ecological partners and reshape global logistics industry standards,” Kuo Zhang, General Manager of Alibaba.com:

“The strategic cooperation between ZIM and Alibaba.com will provide customers with stable, efficient and visible cross-border supply chain solutions, and provide strong support for the explosive growth of the global digital trade.”

With this move, ZIM has joined major maritime players such as Maersk, CMA CGM, and China Merchants Port Group that already collaborate with Alibaba.

IPCSA Blockchain e-Bill of Lading Initiative

Earlier this year, Alibaba signed up to the International Port Community Systems Association’s (IPCSA) Blockchain Bill of Lading initiative and embarked on a new blockchain project in the organisations’ joint Logistics Visibility Task Force. The project is aimed at standardisation and proof-of-concept (POC) of blockchain application in logistics and e-commerce.

The IPCSA Blockchain Bill of Lading initiative is led by an IPCSA member, Israel Ports Company. The company ran a number of blockchain-based pilots for transferring e-Bills of Lading.

ZIM also took part in some of the pilots, with its vessels shipping cargo from Israel to Ukraine.