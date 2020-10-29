Zvezda tags GTT for Arctic LNG carrier tanks design
French liquefied natural gas containment systems specialist GTT has secured a new order for its tank design.
The company has been contracted by the Russian shipyard, Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex to design tanks for ten ARC7 ice-breaking LNG carriers.
While GTT did not unveil the name of the shipowner, Zvezda has previously been contracted to build 10 of these vessels for Sovcomflot.
Each vessel will offer a capacity of 172,600 cubic meters of LNG.
GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system. GTT technologies have been adapted for heavy environmental conditions, allowing LNCGs to operate and navigate safely in ice-covered waters.
These ARC7 vessels will contribute to the projects of the Russian LNG producer Novatek.
They will be delivered between the second half of 2024 and the end of 2025, GTT noted.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 3 months ago
GTT nets Zvezda order for five Arc7 LNG carriers
France’s GTT has won an order from Russia’s Zvezda shipyard for the tank design of five ARC7 i...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Novatek charters Arctic LNG 2 fleet
Russia’s largest independent natural gas producer Novatek has signed long-term charter deals f...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
GTT, Zvezda join forces to build Russian LNG carriers
French containment specialist GTT said Thursday it signed a deal with Russia’s Zvezda shipyard...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Zvezda Shipbuilding cuts steel for 1st LNG-powered MR tanker
Russian Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex has cut steel for the first LNG-powered MR type product tanker f...Posted: about 1 month ago