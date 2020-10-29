Zvezda tags GTT for Arctic LNG carrier tanks design

October 29, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

French liquefied natural gas containment systems specialist GTT has secured a new order for its tank design.

Courtesy of GTT/Roland Mouron

The company has been contracted by the Russian shipyard, Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex to design tanks for ten ARC7 ice-breaking LNG carriers.

While GTT did not unveil the name of the shipowner, Zvezda has previously been contracted to build 10 of these vessels for Sovcomflot.

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 172,600 cubic meters of LNG.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system. GTT technologies have been adapted for heavy environmental conditions, allowing LNCGs to operate and navigate safely in ice-covered waters.

These ARC7 vessels will contribute to the projects of the Russian LNG producer Novatek.

They will be delivered between the second half of 2024 and the end of 2025, GTT noted.