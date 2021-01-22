2nd LNG-powered PCTC joins Siem Car Carriers’ fleet

January 22, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Siem Aristotle; Image by Siem Car Carriers

Siem Car Carriers, specializing in the movement of new autos, roll on roll off (RO-RO) and project cargo, has welcomed Siem Aristotle, the second of two LNG-powered ships, to its fleet.

The vessel is on her maiden voyage from Emden, Germany to North America.

The ship has bunkered its first fuel, taking on over 800MT of eco-friendly LNG fuel. Nearly 4800 cars for VKWL were loaded, bound for Canada, USA, and Mexico.

The vessel is 200 meters long, 38 meters wide with a maximum draft of 10 meters and her sailing speed of up to 19 nautical miles per hour.

The Aristotle recently made port calls in Halifax, NS, Baltimore MD and Vera Cruz, MX.

Operating exclusively for Volkswagen Group, the LNG-powered reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 25%, nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 30%, particulate matter by up to 60% and sulphur oxide emissions by up to 100%.

The vessel will be managed by SCC’s sister company – Siem Ship Management based in Gdynia, Poland.

Siem’s first LNG-powered vessel, Siem Confucius was delivered to the company 6 months ago.

China’s Xiamen Shipbuilding started building the two ships back in 2018.