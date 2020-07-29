3.4 GW Thang Long offshore wind project gets EPCI contractor

July 29, 2020, by Adrijana Buljan

Enterprize Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a consortium between Vietnamese companies Vietsovpetro and PVC-MS for the 3.4 GW Thang Long offshore wind project.

Source: Thang Long/Enterprize Energy

The consortium has been selected as an EPCI contractor in charge of the design, fabrication, transportation, and installation of wind turbine and substation foundations, as well as the offshore transformer station. The consortium will also be responsible for installing the subsea cables.

Geophysical surveys at the Thang Long project site, located between 20 and 60 kilometres off the coast of the Binh Thuan province, are scheduled to be carried out later this year, following a site survey license that the project received in 2019.

The USD 11.9 billion (approximately EUR 10.1 billion) Thang Long project will be built in several phases, with the first phase planned to comprise 64 MHI Vestas 9.5 MW turbines and expected to be put into operation in late 2022 or early 2023.

The remaining phases are scheduled to come online by 2026 and to feature MHI Vestas 10 MW and 12 MW wind turbines.

Enterprize Energy is also developing the Hai Long project in Taiwan, where the company decided to use Siemens Gamesa’s new 14 MW offshore wind turbine.

When it comes to Vietnam, Thang Long is one of the two projects of this size proposed to be built in the country, along with the recently announced 3.5 GW La Gan offshore wind development, also located off the Binh Thuan province. The La Gan offshore wind project, also to be built in several phases, is being developed by Copenhangen Infrastructure Partners.