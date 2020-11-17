ABB to supply power and propulsion systems for 5 Fincantieri-built ships

November 17, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Technology company ABB has secured an order worth around $150 million to deliver a comprehensive scope of technologies to power next-generation cruise ships being built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri

As informed, ABB will equip five newbuild vessels with Azipod electric propulsion, which is said to reduce fuel consumption on board.

Image Courtesy: ABB

Each cruise ship will be powered by twin Azipod units, bringing the total ordered propulsion power for the five newbuilds to 178 megawatts (238,700 horsepower). Part of the order includes the largest and most powerful Azipod propulsion units ever to be installed at Fincantieri, rating at 20 megawatts each.

The vessels will enter service between 2023 and 2026.

“We look forward to collaborating with Fincantieri on these … vessels, setting them on course for eco-conscious cruising,” Juha Koskela, Division President, ABB Marine & Ports, commented.

With the electric drive motor situated in a submerged pod outside the ship hull, the Azipod system can rotate 360 degrees, significantly increasing maneuverability and operating efficiency of a vessel and cutting fuel consumption by up to 20 percent compared to conventional shaftline systems.

Each vessel will also feature ABB’s integrated electric power plant setup, encompassing generators, drives, switchboards, propulsion transformers and a remote-control system to maneuver the Azipod units from the bridge. Combining Azipod propulsion with the electric power plant allows to configure all relevant equipment for optimized performance, resulting in increased efficiency and sustainability of operations, according to ABB.

What is more, these vessels will have the capability to leverage the ABB Ability Collaborative Operations infrastructure and centers that use remote equipment monitoring and data analytics to enable predictive maintenance, planned interventions and remote technical support.