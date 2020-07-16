Aberdeen firms team up on cloud-based training system

Namaka Subsea, supported by Seacroft Marine Consultants and Oceana Subsea Engineering, has developed a learning management system for the delivery of both eLearning and blended learning courses for continued professional development.

The 3 companies have combined to transfer their knowledge from existing classroom-based courses, developed in line with trade associations and regulator guidance by subject matter experts, as well and as several industry-first courses due for development.

The cloud-based platform allows students to complete a range of technical and operational courses for subsea, diving, ROV & marine contractors and operators.

The Namaka Learning Management System will be launched on Monday the 20th with Diving Operation Auditing & Assurance Awareness & Failure Modes Effects & Criticality Analysis Awareness courses available.

Sandy Harper, Director added: “With the instability of the Oil & Gas demand affecting production and economies globally, SME’s must change to support the skills transfer during the energy transition. Aberdeen has been a key player in the Oil & Gas industry for over 40 years, and we must look at alternatives for low carbon footprint skills transfer models.

“With the platform is being available to individuals and companies, students can interact with a live subject matter expert while completing the courses. Other courses are completely eLearning based, with unique assessments measuring students knowledge”

Namaka Subsea is a subject matter expert specialising in subsea operations including diving and ROV, offering innovative solutions to ensure client requirements and expectations are met anywhere in the world.

Seacroft Marine Consultants provides a high standard of comprehensive and value-added marine consultancy services to marine, shipping, renewables and offshore oil & gas companies globally.

Oceana Subsea Engineering is an operator of ROV systems to the oil and gas and renewable markets. Further providing bespoke engineering solutions regarding the ROV to suit particular project requirements.