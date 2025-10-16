ABL secures rig moving contract with Indian player

Rig revamped into MOPU getting crowned
Project & Tenders
October 16, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Oslo-listed global consultancy ABL Group has been selected to oversee rig moves for India’s government-owned energy giant Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

Sagar Samrat MOPU (for illustration purposes only); Source: ONGC on Twitter

Under the contract secured through United India Insurance (UIIC), ABL will act as marine warranty surveyor for an anticipated 25 ONGC rig moves between September 2025 and May 2026. As disclosed, the deal covers ONGC’s entire fleet of jack-ups and mobile offshore drilling units (MODUs) in Indian waters.

“We have long supported ONGC in de-risking and delivering their rig moving operations, both as MWS, tow master and marine consultant,” said Captain Stephen Craig, ABL’s director for rig operations.

We combine a hight multi-disciplined in-house team with decades of practical experience in rig moving, giving us a unique and forensic perspective of the environmental and technical challenges involved. We believe this contract reflects ABL’s effective collaboration with ONGC, which is equally crucial to support the safe delivery of rig moves.”

Additionally, ABL will also be involved as a tow master/marine warranty surveyor (MWS) for another 70 moves onboard third-party jack-up units within ONGC’s fields off the west coast of India during the contract period. The total figure also includes an expected 34 rig moves to new locations ahead of the Indian monsoon season from March to June.

Last year, ABL supported more than 1,500 rig moves globally in a range of capacities, including MWS, tow master, client representative, and with engineering consultancy.

ABL’s design and engineering arm, Longitude, was recently selected by PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) as a subcontractor to deliver marine hook-up operations engineering for the installation of the floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) Nguya, forming part of Eni’s project offshore Congo.

