Rig move; Courtesy of ABL Group
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Chevron taps ABL for rig moves and platform installations in Asian waters

Chevron taps ABL for rig moves and platform installations in Asian waters

Project & Tenders
November 3, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

ABL, part of Oslo-listed energy, marine, and engineering consultancy ABL Group, has won a new assignment in the Gulf of Thailand, which will enable it to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) and third-party support services in connection with wellhead platform installations and jack-up rig moves.

Rig move; Courtesy of ABL Group

Thanks to a job with Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Chevron Offshore (Thailand), and Chevron Pattani, ABL will handle MWS services for wellhead platform installations, including other associated services. The firm has not disclosed the value of the agreement.

Mingkwan Surasorn, ABL’s Country Manager in Thailand, commented: “With the competency of our ABL team available across the APAC region and our local expertise in Thailand, we are uniquely positioned to provide a diverse scope of work, while ensuring continuous availability to provide the required services. This is a competitive advantage that is difficult to match.”  

According to the company, the MWS scope comprises desktop document reviews, suitability surveys, loadout approvals, towage approvals, and lifted installation approvals. ABL’s operations in Thailand will head up the deliverables, supported by the firm’s offices in Malaysia and Singapore.

Simon Healy, Regional Managing Director of Asia Pacific at ABL, commented: “By integrating technical disciplines ranging from marine warranty to DP assurance and diving system audits for this scope of work, we deliver value not just through compliance, but by enabling safer, smarter operations.

“We look forward to continuing to support Chevron with the same standard of technical excellence that defines ABL’s global track record.”

The latest assignment in Thailand comes shortly after ABL won a deal to oversee rig moves for India’s ONGC.

OE logo

Power Your Brand With Offshore Energy ⤵️

Take the spotlight and anchor your brand in the heart of the offshore world!

Join us for a bigger impact and amplify your presence at the core hub of the offshore energy community!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles