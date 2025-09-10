Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy ABL unit lands engineering gig at Eni’s FLNG project off Congo

Project & Tenders
September 10, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Longitude, the design and engineering arm of Oslo-listed global consultancy ABL Group, has been picked by Singapore’s offshore marine solutions company, PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH), as a subcontractor for a job relating to the installation of a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project offshore Congo.

FLNG Nguya; Source: Eni

As disclosed, Longitude was selected by POSH to deliver marine hook-up operations engineering for the installation of FLNG Nguya, which has a liquefaction capacity of 2.4 million tons per annum (mtpa). The unit will form part of Phase 2 of Eni’s Congo LNG project, the African country’s first LNG project.

More specifically, Longitude’s scope is set to include providing specialized engineering services and the development of associated procedures. This covers the Nguya FLNG station keeping operations, the hook-up of submerged swivel yoke mooring tethers, and riser pull-in.

Additionally, the company will deploy hook-up commander and station-keeping masters to oversee offshore operations and ensure their safety.

“This is a significant energy project not only for the Republic of Congo, but also in facilitating LNG export. We are proud to partner with POSH to support the installation of the FLNG terminal with specialised design and engineering solutions that will support the unit’s long-term performance,” noted Chong Hui Phong, Longitude’s Regional Director of Marine Operations in the Asia Pacific region.

POSH was previously hired by Wison New Energies, which is the FLNG’s EPCIC contractor, to handle the unit’s towing and delivery to the Republic of Congo. The Singaporean player plans to use three towing tugs and one additional tug to maintain the FLNG terminal’s position during the hook-up phase.

Operated by Eni, the Congo LNG project is designed to exploit the gas resources of the Marine XII project with the installation of two FLNG units at the Nenè and Litchendjili fields. One unit, FLNG Tango, is already working at the concession.

With the sailaway ceremony taking place two weeks ago, the 376-meter-long and 60-meter-wide FLNG Nguya is scheduled to join its FLNG pair soon.

Saipem also recently completed the conversion of the semi-submersible drilling unit Scarabeo 5 into a floating production unit (FPU) destined for the same project. Once installed, the floating plant will serve for the separation and boosting of hydrocarbons and as a control hub for the entire offshore development field of Congo LNG.

