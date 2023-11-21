ABS and Hanwha Ocean support shipbuilding’s digitalization

November 21, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Classification society ABS and South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean have signed a landmark strategic framework agreement to advance the digital transformation of shipbuilding.

ABS

Under the agreement, ABS and Hanwha Ocean will work together to conduct joint development projects aimed at examining digital technologies.

These technologies will be related to smart yards and smart ships with a focus on safety, cyber resilience, autonomous, remote-control and smart functions developed by Hanwha Ocean.

The agreement will also look at ways to improve and optimize shipyard operations.

“The use of new technologies is driving shipyard production into new and exciting frontiers, using smart features to improve the health, safety and quality processes in shipyards. Smart ships are incorporating tools such as augmented reality/virtual reality, 3D plan review, simulation and modeling, digital twins and others,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“The need to advance safety and quality as part of this technology revolution is where ABS comes in, and we are proud to support Hanwha Ocean in this journey.”

“ABS has carried out a lot of verification work in the smart yard and smart ship fields. We look forward to working together on exciting projects such as the safe and economic operation of HS4, our own smart ship solution,” Joong Kyoo Kang, Hanwha Ocean Vice President and Head of R&D Institute, stated.

Last month, ABS joined forces with Crowley to explore the innovative realms of augmented and virtual reality technologies within the maritime industry.

ABS and Crowley will collaborate in a joint pilot project for classification-related survey support activities, such as aspects of annual and special surveys including task crediting.

In addition, the project will include a variety of activities involving surveyors, engineers and back-office survey support, virtual walkthroughs and livestreaming using fully remote and hybrid survey techniques.