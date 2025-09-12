Back to overview
ABS approves Hanwha's LNG carrier ammonia gas turbine conversion design

ABS approves Hanwha’s LNG carrier ammonia gas turbine conversion design

Certification & Classification
September 12, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Energy equipment and marine solutions company Hanwha Power Systems, a part of the South Korean Hanwha Group, has received approval in principle (AiP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for the ammonia fuel gas turbine conversion design aimed at 174,000 cbm LNG carriers.

Credit: Hanwha

As disclosed, the AiP was granted following a review and approval process of essential engineering documents, including the process flow diagram (PFD), operation and control philosophy, as well as equipment list, general arrangement (GA), machinery arrangement (MA), toxic area detection, emergency shutdown system (ESD), fire safety drawings, and the hazard identification (HAZID) report. It reportedly provides Hanwha with a basis to propose retrofit packages for converting various ship types, including existing LNG carriers, to ammonia fuel.

Hyoung-seok Kim, Head of Maritime Solutions Business Division at Hanwha Power Systems, commented: “This AiP achievement demonstrates the technical and commercial viability of gas turbine propulsion systems utilizing ammonia fuel. We will continue to expand cooperation with shipowners, shipyards, and classification societies to progress toward practical application and commercial operation of this technology.”

To note, ammonia, which consists of nitrogen and hydrogen, is considered a promising alternative fuel for achieving carbon neutrality in shipping. In the context where the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set the goal of achieving carbon neutrality in the international marine industry by 2050 and is introducing specific environmental regulations, the ammonia gas turbine is regarded as a technology that opens up a zero-carbon maritime market.

This week, ABS also approved LCO2FSIU, a floating storage and injection unit (FSIU) developed by Japan’s MODEC for receiving, temporarily storing, and ultimately injecting carbon dioxide (CO2). Furthermore, it greenlighted the concept design of a 16,000 TEU containership with an electric propulsion system by the affiliates of South Korean conglomerate HD Hyundai – HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE).

In addition, the classification society signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Michigan, Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), and Singapore-based propulsion solutions provider Sea Forrest Technologies to explore batteries and electrification in maritime applications.

