ABS okays 16,000 TEU containership with electric propulsion from HHI and KSOE

ABS okays 16,000 TEU containership with electric propulsion from HHI and KSOE

Regulation & Policy
September 10, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

The affiliates of South Korean conglomerate HD Hyundai – HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) – have received approval in principle (AiP) from classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for the concept design of a 16,000 TEU containership with an electric propulsion system.

Credit: ABS

As disclosed, ABS completed design reviews based on class requirements, analyzing the power system, including elements such as power generation, power conversion, and propulsion motors.

Joshua Divin, Senior Vice President, Marine Business Development, ABS, stated: “ABS, HD KSOE and HHI share a commitment to leveraging our combined resources and expertise to advance electrical applications in the maritime industry. This AIP is a milestone achievement, and we are proud to work alongside KSOE and HHI to help safely integrate electric propulsion technologies into large seagoing vessels.”

Byoung-Hun Kwon, Head of the HD KSOE Electrification Center, commented: “This achievement represents a strategic step toward meeting the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2050 carbon-neutral target. We will continue to strengthen the trust of global shipping companies by developing eco-friendly and high-efficiency ship technologies at the group level.”

This AiP is said to represent the culmination of the project’s first phase of development. HD Hyundai plans to advance to a second phase in 2026, applying energy storage systems and high-efficiency propulsion drives to further accelerate the commercialization of zero-carbon ship technologies.

It is worth mentioning that earlier in 2025, ABS issued AiP to HHI and KSOE for a concept of a floating small modular reactor (SMR) unit. The design is reportedly intended to generate electricity offshore and near shore, supporting port facilities and onshore communities.

Patrick Ryan, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of ABS, stated at the time: “Floating nuclear power facilities show promise in supporting power grids, microgrids, industrial and port operations, data centers, and other uses. Additionally, today’s advanced nuclear technology has a different risk profile from traditional reactor technology with state-of-the-art designs and with lower enrichment fuels, making commercial offshore and maritime applications more viable.”

