GasLog orders 4 LNG carriers from DSME

December 1, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Greek LNG shipper GasLog has ordered four newbuild LNG carriers from South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

The new liquified natural gas carriers will have a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres. They will each feature the latest generation MEGI propulsion.

Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) will deliver these ships in 2024 and 2025.

As an international owner and operator of LNGCs, its consolidated fleet consists of 39 LNG carriers. Of these, 35 are on the water and four are under construction.

Also, it owns 21 of these, while it sold and leased back three under long-term bareboat charters to a subsidiary of Mitsui, CMBFL, and ICBC, respectively. Finally, the company’s subsidiary GasLog Partners owns the remaining 15 vessels.

