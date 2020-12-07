ABS issues hybrid power guidance

December 7, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

The American Bureau of Shipping has issued its Guide for Hybrid Electric Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications.

Illustration only (Courtesy of ABS)

The guidelines focus on systems integrating electric power generation and storage technologies with conventional power generation.

ABS noted that hybrid power systems have significant potential to contribute to the marine and offshore industries’ decarbonization targets.

The guide also introduces a new notation, HYBRID IEPS, with options to recognize a range of specialized operating modes.

This guide provides requirements for the design, construction, retrofit, testing and survey of vessels utilizing hybrid electric power systems.

The unique requirements for the design, installation, and testing of hybrid electric power systems on yachts are also addressed, ABS said.

“Hybrid electric power systems offer the opportunity to improve safety, reliability, operational efficiency and reduce the fuel consumption, environmental footprint and equipment maintenance when compared to traditional electrical power systems,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS senior vice president, Global Engineering and Technology.

The Marine and Ports division of the global technology company ABB has provided input for the guide based on the company’s technical competence and extensive experience with hybrid electric power systems.

“We believe an increasing proportion of modern ships will be built on the foundation of electricity and so hybrid electrical power systems are a key technology for the future of the marine industry. The detailed guidance developed by ABS will support the adoption and safe operation of this technology by the industry,” said Jostein Bogen, ABB Marine & Ports vice president, Global Product Manager Energy Storage & Fuel Cells.